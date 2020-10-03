Menu
Search
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gary Edward Hawks
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
Gary Edward Hawks

Gary Edward Hawks, age 72, of Rural Retreat, Va. (the Groseclose Community), passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was born in West Grove, Pa., on February 24, 1948, the son of the late Ervin Weston Hawks and Ada Ruth Miller Hawks. He was preceded in death by his son, Aron Scott Hawks.

He is survived by two grandchildren, Ava Hawks and Ash Hawks; sisters, Joyce Johnson of Rural Retreat, Pamela Galloway of Lancaster, Pa., and Jewel Lemons of Oxford, Pa.; special friend, Gus Mahala of Marion, Va.; special canine companion Rufus, and several nieces and nephews.

Do to his family wishes services will be private.

Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va., is serving the Hawks family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lindsey Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.