George Beverly "G.B." Freeman
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
George Beverly "G.B." Freeman

February 28, 1948 - January 3, 2022

MARION, Va.

George Beverly "G.B." Freeman, age 73, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at his home in Marion, Va.

Mr. Freeman was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Henry C. And Artie Hutton Freeman and was preceded in death by his daughter, Beverly Georgiana Freeman; brother, Robert T. Freeman; nieces, Joan Carla Freeman Sweet, and Cynthia V. Freeman; nephew, Charles Wiley Price; and great niece, Jenny Lynn Sweet.

Survivors include the joy of his life, his wife, Lois Faye Medley Freeman; stepson, James W. Medley and wife, Lisa, of Galax, Va.; brother, Herbert E. Henry Freeman and wife, Sylvia, of Marion; sister, Mary Freeman Price and husband, Wiley, of Abingdon; nephew, George E. Price and his family of Abingdon; and very special first cousin, Caroline Hamm Taurus of Cheyenne, Wyo.

Graveside funeral services will be held 12noon Saturday January 8, 2022, at South Fork Cemetery with the Reverend Harry Howe officiating. No visitation will be held at the funeral home. Friends are welcome to call at the family home, 308 Severt Street, Marion, Va. Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, 3380 Chastain Meadows Pkwy NW, Suite 200 Kennesaw, GA 30144, American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231, or to Project Crossroads, 136 Snider Branch Road Marion, VA 24354.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Freeman family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, Va.

Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
South Fork Cemetery
VA
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to all the family! I spoke to G many times over the years and will miss this sweet soul.
Lynetta (Cheyenne, Wy)
Friend
January 12, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. I will cherish the memories of all of us playing together when we came to visit. G.B. & I were only 8 months apart in age and Donald was 6 months apart. I will remember them always and continue praying for the family!
Conway Hutton
Family
January 7, 2022
Lois I am so sorry for your loss!!! You know I have always counted you both to be true friend!
Sharon Troxell
Friend
January 7, 2022
Fay and Family you are in our thoughts and prayers. God bless
Linda R Hutton and Family
Linda Hutton
January 7, 2022
so very sorry to hear of G.B. passing. he was a dear person and will be missed by many. our prayers are with each of you and pray god will comfort your hearts until you meet again. Bonnie and Ralph Haga
Ralph Haga
Friend
January 6, 2022
Mrs. Freeman, I was sadden to read of Mr. Freeman´s death. He was a special person. Prayers of strength and comfort for the family. Rhonda Perkins Volunteer JMH Cancer Center
Rhonda Perkins
Other
January 6, 2022
Sheriff Blake Andis and the Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office would like to express their sympathy in the death of George Freeman. If our Sheriff’s Office can be of assistance to you during your time of sadness, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Sheriff Andis and Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff Blake Andis
January 6, 2022
Faye, Henry, Mary and family. I understand your loss, and G.B. will be missed but thank God, we have the opportunity to see him again.
G.B. was my first cousin. I remember visiting Artie my dad's sister, his dad, and with G.B. and the rest of the family. I visited with my dad and mom, Orville and Blanche Hutton. I can remember their home, dairy house I believe, and definitely talking with G.B. Although we did not stay in touch in later years, I still remember his voice and laughter and have fond memories of our visits.
With love, Claude and Virginia Hutton
Claude Hutton
Friend
January 5, 2022
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Association
January 5, 2022
So sorry to hear the passing of G.B. We all use to gather & play baseball together as teenagers. He was always the joker in the bunch & will surely be missed.
Praying for his family.
Betty Ann Kell Thomas
Friend
January 4, 2022
Faye. Mary, Henry & families, our heartfelt sympathy for you all. I'm (Jeanie) hurting along with you & I already miss G. B. We had so much fun growing up together. All of you have been a large part of my life & even though time changes things, we will always have happy memories. I truly look forward to seeing the entire family again in Heaven. Our love & prayers to each of you.
Alma Jean (Jeanie) & Carl Pennington
Family
January 4, 2022
Fay I'm so sorry for ur loss. If I can help in anyway please let me know.
Rhonda Warren
Friend
January 3, 2022
Love and Miss you already George. Thanks for that dance the other day.
Lorie Fleming
Friend
January 3, 2022
