George Beverly "G.B." Freeman
February 28, 1948 - January 3, 2022
MARION, Va.
George Beverly "G.B." Freeman, age 73, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at his home in Marion, Va.
Mr. Freeman was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Henry C. And Artie Hutton Freeman and was preceded in death by his daughter, Beverly Georgiana Freeman; brother, Robert T. Freeman; nieces, Joan Carla Freeman Sweet, and Cynthia V. Freeman; nephew, Charles Wiley Price; and great niece, Jenny Lynn Sweet.
Survivors include the joy of his life, his wife, Lois Faye Medley Freeman; stepson, James W. Medley and wife, Lisa, of Galax, Va.; brother, Herbert E. Henry Freeman and wife, Sylvia, of Marion; sister, Mary Freeman Price and husband, Wiley, of Abingdon; nephew, George E. Price and his family of Abingdon; and very special first cousin, Caroline Hamm Taurus of Cheyenne, Wyo.
Graveside funeral services will be held 12noon Saturday January 8, 2022, at South Fork Cemetery with the Reverend Harry Howe officiating. No visitation will be held at the funeral home. Friends are welcome to call at the family home, 308 Severt Street, Marion, Va. Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3380 Chastain Meadows Pkwy NW, Suite 200 Kennesaw, GA 30144, American Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231, or to Project Crossroads, 136 Snider Branch Road Marion, VA 24354.
Published by SWVA Today on Jan. 5, 2022.