I was fortunate to have a long relationship with George as a teacher and also with him on the paint crew. I valued his friendship, opinions, and honesty. We all knew George as a "character" in a most positive way. The world has lost a treasured teacher and good citizen. My best to his family as they mourn their loss. Geoff Smoot - James M. Bennett fellow teacher and friend

geoffrey B smoot Friend October 2, 2020