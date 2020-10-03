Menu
George Henry Landes
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
George Henry Landes

March 21, 1931 - September 30, 2020

George Henry Landes, age 89, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

He was born on March 21, 1931, in Norristown, Pa., the son of the late George Hause and Irene Swartly Landes. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Sue McGavock Landes; sister, Doris Landes Richardson; and stepson, William Alan Landes. George was a former school teacher with the Wicomoco School system in Salisbury, Md.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Angela Landes Butler and Robert of Martinsburg, W.Va.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Draper Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Reverend Robert "Bob" Davis and the Reverend Preston Sartelle officiating.

Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the family.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Draper Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery
George Landes was an excellent teacher. He was kind, patient, and humble, with a gentle sense of humor. I am fortunate to have had him as a teacher.
John Landon
Student
October 2, 2020
I was fortunate to have a long relationship with George as a teacher and also with him on the paint crew. I valued his friendship, opinions, and honesty. We all knew George as a "character" in a most positive way. The world has lost a treasured teacher and good citizen. My best to his family as they mourn their loss. Geoff Smoot - James M. Bennett fellow teacher and friend
geoffrey B smoot
Friend
October 2, 2020
My favorite teacher at Parkside High School in the mid 1980s. Took more history classes than necessary, just to have him as my teacher.
Wayne Johnson
Student
October 2, 2020
Mr. Landes was one of my teachers at James M. Bennett High School. Me Landes was inspirational, dedicated and sincere. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family.
Fred Spurlock
Student
October 2, 2020