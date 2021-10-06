George McDowell
April 17, 1957 - September 23, 2021
George A. McDowell, 64, of Homer City, died on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at his home. Born in Indiana, on April 17, 1957, he was a son of Paul and Josephine (Ruggeri) McDowell.
He was a 1975 graduate of United High School and worked most of his life as a general contractor. He loved his job and helping other people. Work was his hobby and his life.
George enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved his friends who were like a second family in the community of Bland, Va., where he was the only Yankee in their community.
He is survived by his siblings, Pauline (Don) Stitt, of Marion Center, Richard (Jan) McDowell, of Spartansburg, S.C., Marian Fyock, of Homer City, Juanita Mullen, of Homer City, and Ron (Pat) McDowell, of Homer City; and sister-in-law, Terry McDowell, of Indiana. George's nieces and nephews who affectionately knew him as the "uncle who always pinched their cheeks" include Aaron McDowell, Rachel Newlin, Taylor McDowell, James McDowell, Julie Fulmer, Mike Stitt, Cathy Ward, Gary Stitt, Johnathan Pettinato, Jeremy Pettinato, Jennifer Pettinato, Jason Pettinato, Greg Fyock, Angela Spade, Chris Stape, Lauren Orazio, Lexi Mullen, Nicole Davis, Shauni Wagner, and Thomas McDowell; and by great nieces and nephews, Nicolas Fulmer, Samantha Fulmer, Logan Fulmer, Eric Stitt, Laiken Stitt, Ryan Caldwell, Bradley Ward, Alisa Stitt, Caitlyn Sullinger, Gabriella Pettinato, Jayda Fyock, Sydni Fyock, Kyleighia Spade, Payton Stape, Finley Orazio, Sophia Davis, Georgia Davis, Delilah Wagner, Rocco Wagner, and Dawson McDowell.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Joseph P. McDowell and brother-in-law, Scott Mullen.
Funeral arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family as per the request of the deceased.
The family was served by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana. Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net
.
Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory
Indiana
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 6, 2021.