George Frederick Schreiber
June 3, 1933 - March 23, 2021
George Frederick Schreiber, 87, of Fort Chiswell, Virginia, passed away on March 23, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife of nearly 70 years, and his three beloved daughters.
George was born on June 3, 1933, in Ivanhoe, Virginia. He met the love of his life, Ardelia, and married her on August 25, 1951. He attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute and became an electrical engineer. He began his career at National Carbide and held various electrical engineering and plant manager roles at Litton Industries, Coleman Furniture, and Alco Controls. He was also a reserve Deputy for the Wythe County Sheriff's Office and the owner of A&G Services.
George was a dedicated community servant and worked diligently to support the organizations of which he was a part. George was a member of Ft. Chiswell United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday school and was a board member, for 59 years. He was an active member and Master Secretary of the Ivanhoe Masonic Lodge #235 for 45 years.
George is survived by his wife, Ardelia Schreiber; his daughters, Terri Clewlow, Trish Reynolds, and Dianne Schreiber and their families. He was the proud grandfather of Staci, Taylor, BreAnn, Lance, Jaime, Tanner, and Travis. He also had the privilege of being a great-grandfather to Maren, Callie, Cayden, Colton, Knox, Grayson, Cooper, Nash, Gage, and Jocie. He is also survived by nieces, many other dear family members, and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joanne Schreiber, and his parents, Frederick Charles Schreiber and Helen Marie Price Schreiber.
George will be remembered for his love and commitment to his family, God, his church, and his community. While he will be deeply missed by his family and friends, his faith in God provides comfort that he has returned to his heavenly home in love and peace.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Ft. Chiswell United Methodist Church with Pastor Don Scott officiating. A Christian farewell viewing and remembrance will be at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Ft. Chiswell United Methodist Church, 771 Fort Chiswell Rd., Max Meadows, Va.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at highlandfuneralservice.com
Barnett Funeral Home of Wytheville is caring for the Schreiber family.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 27, 2021.