George Douglas "Doug" Underwood



October 10, 1933 - August 24, 2021



George Douglas "Doug" Underwood, 87, a resident of Carrington Place in Wytheville, Va., peacefully departed his Earthly life on August 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, George Hyle Underwood and Georgia Powell Underwood, and his adored brothers, Tommy and Harold Dean.



Left to cherish his memory are his sisters-in-law, his nieces and nephews, his cousins, and many dear friends and extended family members. Doug was born, raised, and educated in Ivanhoe, Va. As a young adult he moved with his family to Wytheville, Va. He worked briefly in the restaurant industry with his brother Harold Dean and eventually moved to working in manufacturing where he spent the remainder of his career retiring from Alco Controls in Wytheville. He served his county as a member of the Wythe County Rescue Squad and retired as a decorated life-time member. A few years after his retirement Doug became a resident of Carrington Place in Wytheville. He lived there for almost 15 years and made many friends there. He loved the staff like family and they loved him back. They affectionately called him "Dougie". Doug's family would like to thank the staff at Carrington Place for the years of care they provided for him and for loving him like family. His family would also like to thank the staff of Wythe Hospice of SWVA for the amazing care provided to Doug during the final months of his life. Both organizations went above and beyond and loved and cared for him like a family member. You were his angels here on Earth and your devotion to him will never be forgotten.



A Celebration of Doug's life will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Mt Pleasant United Methodist Church Social Hall in Wytheville, Va., 200 Mount Pleasant Road, Wytheville, Va.



Memorial donations in Doug's memory may be made to Wythe Hospice of SWVA 1155 N 4th St, Wytheville, VA 24382. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va. is serving the Underwood family.



Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 11, 2021.