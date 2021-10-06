A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
George Anderson Walker, USN, Ret.
A memorial service with Full Military funeral Honors for George Anderson Walker, USN, Ret., who passed on April 20, 2020, will be held 2 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at Morning Star Cemetery, Bland, Virginia.
To the walker family, I am so sorry for your loss. I met George when he was mowing his field and then a couple of years later he asked me if I could mow it for him, and I did it for a few years. After I was done, I would sit down with him and talk for a little while. It will be something that I will always remember .
Gilbert Garcia
Neighbor
April 27, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Uncle Georges passing. But we know that he was ready to be reunited with the love of his life and that he and Aunt Odell are having a great reunion! Our prayers go out to those remaining as they mourn this loss. Know that we loved them both dearly and we will never forget them! Sincerely, Maud Crews (sister-in-law), Homer and Sandy Crews.
Homer Crews
Family
April 24, 2020
I have known them since I was 14 years old and they were the best people I have ever known. They always treated me as family even long after I wasn't. I will always have great memories. I am glad they are together again. I want the family to know my heart and prayers are with you. Love always.
Lakiesha Fletcher
April 23, 2020
Donna and family, I am so sorry to hear about your sweet daddy. You all are in our thoughts and prayers as you go through this difficult time. He was a blessed man to have you in his life to help take such good care of him. I am so glad he enjoyed his last trip with you!
Janice Linkous
Coworker
April 22, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss.
Clenard and Sonja Thornsberry
Neighbor
April 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful uncle. We will love you and miss you always.