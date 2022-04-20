Geraldine Elizabeth "Gerri" Hill
July 14, 1940 - March 31, 2022
Geraldine Elizabeth "Gerri" Hill, 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, March 31, 2022, in Roanoke, Virginia. Born on July 14, 1940, in Princeton, W.Va., the youngest of three daughters of Raymond M. Hill and Mae Elizabeth Miles Hill, Gerri grew up in a loving and supportive family, and followed her two older sisters, Billie Rae Hill, and Joyce Hill Pratt, in seeking a career as an educator.
She received a B.S. Ed from Concord University, and a Master of Education from Virginia Tech. Gerri had an amazing 43-year teaching career in Tazewell, Va., beginning in 1961 at Tazewell High School and Tazewell Middle School, ending in 2004, teaching adult education. She was an accomplished and sought-after seamstress and dressmaker, once serving as seamstress for a movie being filmed near Tazewell, starring George C. Scott.
Gerri lived life with a strong and abiding faith, nurtured by Kee Street United Methodist Church, Princeton, W.Va., Tazewell Baptist Church, Tazewell, Va., and Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church, Vinton, Va.
Gerri is survived by her cousins, Vickey French and Robert French of Roanoke, Va., Patricia Moody of Roanoke, Va., and Jeanie and Rick Pickwick of Bradenton, Fla.; and many, many friends from Princeton, W.Va., Tazewell, and Roanoke, Va. She was happiest surrounded by friends and family and always the first and last in the kitchen, cooking, talking, and laughing. She supported many charities and was always the first to appear for a friend in need. Gerri had a deep love of animals, and always enjoyed having a dog by her side. She was vivacious, curious, loving and the life of the party; she will be so missed.
Special appreciation goes to Heartland Hospice and the staff at The Harmony Collection at Roanoke Memory Care.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, 450 Courthouse Road, Princeton, W.Va. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131.
Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 20, 2022.