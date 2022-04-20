Geraldine Hill, will always be "Miss Hill", to me. She was my Home Economics teacher at Tazewell Hight School in the 60's, and my friend. I will never forget the lessons she taught me. They are, and have been, of great value to my life. Her classroom was very special. She made learning fun. With sympathy, Jo Jones, Tazewell, Virginia

Lena J Jones School April 18, 2022