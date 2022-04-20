Menu
Gracie Mae Haga
Gracie Mae Haga

On April 12, 2022, Gracie Mae Haga (nee Hart), beloved wife of 73 years to the late James E. Haga; loving mother of Gregory S. Haga and his wife, Doris and the late Edwin Lee Haga and survived by his wife, Linda; cherished grandmother of Sandy Glock, Perry Haga, Erica Quagliana and Evan Haga; adoring great-grandmother of Amanda Hahn, Daniel Hahn, Gabriella Quagliana, Alexandra Quagliana, Michael Quagliana and Margot Haga; devoted great great-grandmother of Noah, McKenzie, Matthew and Dalton; and dear sister of Charles Hart, Ruth Epperson and the late Bradley Gentry and Herbert Hart.

The family will receive friends in the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road), Timonium, MD 21093, on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Gracie's life beginning at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be held at Maryland Veteran's Cemetery, Garrison Forest, Owings Mills, Md. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in Gracie Mae's memory to SpiriTrust Lutheran, Office of Philanthropy, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, York, PA 17404. Please place on the memo line, Shrewsbury Campus or visit https://shrewsbury.spiritrustlutheran.org/community/shrewsbury
Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mae
April 17, 2022
