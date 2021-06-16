Gregory Thomas Holston
September 11, 1951 - June 9, 2021
Gregory Thomas Holston, known as Greg, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the age of 69.
Born on September 11, 1951, in Jersey City, N.J., he was a son of the late Archie and Mable Kathleen Stowers Holston. In addition to his parents, Greg was preceded in death by an infant son, Gregory Thomas Holston Jr.; sister, Cheryl H. Turner; and brother, Anthony "Tony" Wiley Holston.
Greg retired as a long haul truck driver, a career that he has the most passion for. As a child and in his younger years, Greg helped his family logging and cutting timber. Greg had a love like no other for his family, children, and grandchildren.
Left to cherish Greg's memory are Janie Repass, his companion and caregiver; daughters, Amy Kerns of Wytheville, Kathryn Holston of Max Meadows, and Kasee Holston of Sayre, Okla.; stepdaughter, Angie Logan of Dawsonville, Ga.; son, Thomas Keith Holston of Pound, Va.; granddaughters, Laura Repass of Wytheville, Sasha Parks of Bristol, Anna Parks of Wytheville, and Elizabeth Lee Moler of Sayre, Okla.; grandsons, Curtis Floyd Henley, IV of Sayre, Okla., and Gregory Joseph Holston of Dawsonville, Ga.; step granddaughter, Pearl Logan of Dausonville, Ga.; step grandson, Jed Logan of Dawsonville, Ga.; sister, Sheila Hottlinger of Rural Retreat; and brother, Maynard Holston of Rural Retreat. He will also be sorely missed by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A memorial service will be conducted 4 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the Lindsay Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Jaime Lint officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Those wishing may make a memorial contribution in Greg's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, a cause Greg supported himself, at st.jude.org
.
Highland Funeral Service is caring for the Holston family.
