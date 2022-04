Gregory Thomas HolstonSeptember 11, 1951 - June 9, 2021Gregory Thomas Holston, known as Greg, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the age of 69.Born on September 11, 1951, in Jersey City, N.J., he was a son of the late Archie and Mable Kathleen Stowers Holston. In addition to his parents, Greg was preceded in death by an infant son, Gregory Thomas Holston Jr.; sister, Cheryl H. Turner; and brother, Anthony "Tony" Wiley Holston.Greg retired as a long haul truck driver, a career that he has the most passion for. As a child and in his younger years, Greg helped his family logging and cutting timber. Greg had a love like no other for his family, children, and grandchildren.Left to cherish Greg's memory are Janie Repass, his companion and caregiver; daughters, Amy Kerns of Wytheville, Kathryn Holston of Max Meadows, and Kasee Holston of Sayre, Okla.; stepdaughter, Angie Logan of Dawsonville, Ga.; son, Thomas Keith Holston of Pound, Va.; granddaughters, Laura Repass of Wytheville, Sasha Parks of Bristol, Anna Parks of Wytheville, and Elizabeth Lee Moler of Sayre, Okla.; grandsons, Curtis Floyd Henley, IV of Sayre, Okla., and Gregory Joseph Holston of Dawsonville, Ga.; step granddaughter, Pearl Logan of Dausonville, Ga.; step grandson, Jed Logan of Dawsonville, Ga.; sister, Sheila Hottlinger of Rural Retreat; and brother, Maynard Holston of Rural Retreat. He will also be sorely missed by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.A memorial service will be conducted 4 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the Lindsay Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Jaime Lint officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.Those wishing may make a memorial contribution in Greg's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , a cause Greg supported himself, at st.jude.org Highland Funeral Service is caring for the Holston family.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at highlandfuneralservice.com