Hallie Loraine Harry Terry
FUNERAL HOME
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
Hallie Loraine Harry Terry

June 22, 1939 - April 12, 2022

Hallie Loraine Harry Terry, 82, of Meadows of Dan, formerly of Floyd, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. She was born in Giles County, Va., on June 22, 1939. Loraine was a member of New Bell Spur Primitive Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked a great many years as an assistant registrar at the Floyd County Court House.

Loraine was preceded in death by her husband, Elder Alan Terry; father, Sid Harry; mother, Amber Rose Harry; a daughter, Deborah Patterson; daughter-in-law, Mary Terry; sisters, Aretta Helvey and Jerlean Worrell; and brothers, Kirkner Harry and Dewey Harry. She is survived by her brother, Eugene Harry of Rocky Mount; sister, Dorothy Ferrell of Rich Creek; two sons, Gary Edward Terry of Rocky Mount, and Victor Alan Terry and wife, Veronica, of Moneta; two daughters, Rhonda Terry of Floyd, and Glenda Robinette of Roanoke; eight grandchildren, Stacie Yaunsem, Eric Huff, Bobby Joe Robinette, Kelly Robinette, Sean Patterson, James Patterson, Daniel Terry, and Erika Terry; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Loraine were held on Friday, April 22, 2022, 11 a.m., at New Bell Spur Primitive Baptist Church with Elders Carl Terry, and Mark Terry. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Maberry Funeral Home in Floyd, Va.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted or memorials may be made to the New Bell Spur Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Tony R. Horton, 1429 Howlett Street, Hillsville, VA 24343.

Maberry Funeral Home in Floyd is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street PO Box 133, Floyd, VA
Apr
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
New Bell Spur Primitive Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Maberry Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
