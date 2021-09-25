So sorry not to make it out in this time of Covid. Mom and dad and well, all of us would be there if times were better. Aunt Maxine was a wonderful woman and I will always remember her sweet ways and warm smile. She always made everyone feel special and welcome and I will miss her. Prayers for all of you there and may God bless you and keep each of you who are there safe.



Kathy Smith Family September 27, 2021