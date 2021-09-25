Helen Maxine Eaton
March 9, 1928 - September 22, 2021
Helen Maxine Eaton, 93, of Bland, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. She was born on March 8, 1928, in Bluefield, the daughter of the late James Blane and Cora Ethel Kidd Burroughs.
Maxine was a member of Central United Methodist Church for 70 + years. She was a charter member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Bland VFW Post #7969. She was a high-spirited, strong-willed woman who loved her family and enjoyed keeping the men straight. She enjoyed sewing and crafting.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Hoge Eaton; her children, Jean Hoge Eaton, Robert Glenn Eaton and Linda Carol Earls; her great-granddaughter, Kory Renee Eaton; her brothers, Jack, Howard, Fred, Harry, Charles, Orrin and Douglas; and her sisters, Mabel, Virginia, Wanda and Dorothy.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, James Hoge "Jerry" Eaton; her son-in-law, Phillip Earls; her grandchildren, Glenn and Lisa Eaton, Jake and Stevie Eaton, Brian and Suzanne Earls, Justin and Kristen Eaton, Amber Eaton, and Audrey and Darrell Lovern; her great-grandchildren, Zachary and Lindsay Eaton, Hudson Eaton, Ryker Eaton, Aidan Eaton, Joshua Earls, Sarah Earls, Sarah Eaton, Molly Eaton and Emma Lovern; her great-great-grandson, Jaxtyn Eaton; her brother and sister-in-law, John and Lucy Burroughs; her sisters and brother-in-law, Frances Parcell, and Betty and Larry Lane; very special friends and church family at Central United Methodist Church; special caregivers, Beverly Cardin and Peggy Sue Ellison; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members, too many to list.
Per her wishes, Maxine will be cremated. A memorial service will be held Monday, September 27, 2021, at 7 p.m. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Darlene Marshall and the Rev. Joe Mack Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until service time, 7 p.m. Graveside committal services will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Eaton's Chapel Cemetery.
Due to the current Covid Pandemic, the family would like to express their appreciation of attendees following social distancing and safe practices during the services. They want to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to everyone who attends, but understands everyone's concerns that may not attend.
Flowers are appreciated, but the family suggests memorial donations be made in Maxine's honor to Central United Methodist Church.
The Eaton family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com
, (540) 921-2985.
Published by SWVA Today from Sep. 25 to Sep. 29, 2021.