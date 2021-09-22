Helen Virginia Williams Jackson
January 3, 1935 - September 18, 2021
Helen Virginia Williams Jackson, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 18, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Ted and Lena Fisher Williams. Helen was preceded in death by her brothers, Lewis Williams, Ralph Williams, Jack Williams; sisters, Mary Frances Rennie, and Lee Brown.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles E. Jackson; sister and brother-in-law, Carrol and Johnny Crabtree. She has very special nephews, Garrett Williams, Freddie Lee Brown, and Mike Brown; nieces, Mary Ann Brown, Kathy Jo Brown, and Pat Flack; other special nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Mt. Pleasant Community Cemetery, 200 Mount Pleasant Rd, Wytheville, VA 24382, conducted by the Reverend Preston Sartelle and the Reverend Hugh Matlock. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mt. Pleasant Community Cemetery Fund C/O Fonda Albert, 216 Queens Knob, Wytheville, VA 24382. The family wish to thank the nurses of Wythe Hospice, Vickie, Rita, and Sharon for their loving and special care, and special friend Barbara Williams. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 22, 2021.