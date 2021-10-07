Helen F. Mays
April 27, 1924 - October 05, 2021
SEVEN MILE FORD, Va.
Helen F. Mays, age 97, widow of the Reverend Sidney F. Mays Jr., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Francis Marion Manor.
Mrs. Helen Mays was as close to a hug from Jesus on earth that you could find. She was a loving wife and partner in ministry to her husband of 58 years, Pastor Sidney Mays. Helen was very proud of her children and all of the ones who loved their Mamaw Mays. Mrs. Mays was a light wherever she was and so many people were the recipients of her card ministry. If you were going through a hard time or having a birthday – you got a card. She lived her faith everyday as a faithful and loving servant of her Lord and Savior, and today she is celebrating with Jesus. Helen will be missed.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Booth; granddaughter, B.J. Smith; and son-in-law, Lawrence Williams.
Helen is survived by three daughters, Donna Mays, Ann Williams, and Bonnie Hayton and husband, Chris; one son, Allen Mays, all of Marion, Va.; sister, Eleanor "Bucky" Richmond; nine grandchildren, Tonya, Tyann, Kristi and husband, Todd, Shawn and wife, Becky, Jeremy and wife, Heather, Les and wife, Amy, Ashley and husband, Lance, Ryan, and Alexus; ten great-grandchildren, several great great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A special thank you from the family to the staff of Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia and the staff of Francis Marion Manor.
The family will receive friends Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 8 p.m. with Pastor Jeremy Barkley and Pastor Bobby Dunn officiating. Graveside services will be held Friday, October 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery.
To share memories of Helen F. Mays, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Helen's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 7, 2021.