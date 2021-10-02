Helen Ramey
October 24, 1954 - September 29, 2021
ATKINS, Va.
Helen Ramey, age 66, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at her home.
She was a loving wife to Tony for nearly 50 years, and a proud mom and mamaw. Helen enjoyed her coffee and instructing her family how to plant the flowers. When the plants died, she could blame them. Helen was a hard worker, and she will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Isabella Thompson; sister, Linda; and nephew, Keith Thompson. Helen is survived by her husband, Tony Ramey; sons, Scott Ramey, and David Ramey and wife, Linda, all of Atkins, Va.; brothers, Jerry Thompson and wife, Erma, of Front Royal, Va., and Raymond Thompson of Martinsville, Va.; and three grandchildren, Bradley Scott Ramey of Dante, Va., and Sandra Ramey and Vanessa Ramey, both of Pulaski, Va.
The family will receive friends Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. There will be no other public services.
Care for Helen's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 2, 2021.