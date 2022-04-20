Helen Hill Richardson
September 19, 1937 - April 18, 2022
MARION, Va.
Helen Hill Richardson, age 84, passed away at her home Monday, April 18, 2022.
She was born on September 19, 1937, to Earl and Nell Hill on the campus of Emory & Henry College where her parents lived and worked. She was a 1955 graduate of Glade Spring High School and a 1958 graduate of Roanoke Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She worked more than 40 years as a Registered Nurse at Lee Memorial Hospital, Smyth County Community Hospital, and Smyth County Health Department. She married Harry Richardson in 1959 and they made their home on the family dairy farm in Adwolfe. She loved her Lord and Savior, her family, and her many friends. Helen was a faithful member of Laurel Springs United Methodist Church for more than 60 years. She was proud of her country and loved to honor and celebrate America and those who served and sacrificed for freedom. She was a member of the Royal Oak Daughters of the American Revolution, serving in a variety of roles. She and Carole Rosenbaum compiled and published a book titled "Smyth County Remembers" commemorating area service members who died while serving during wartime. Helen had a generous and giving heart and received great joy by the many deeds she did for those in their times of need.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, along with her brother-in-law, Lawrence Richardson; and many other cherished family and friends.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Robin Richardson and friend, Joe Gardner; two sons, Mark Richardson and wife, Kelly, and David "Sport" Richardson and wife, Kay; grandchildren, Ashton Branson and friend, Kevin Carter, Taylor Richardson and friend, Ty Blevins, Luke Richardson, Eli Richardson, Kyle Richardson, and Emma Richardson; great-grandchildren, Colton Branson and Ansley Taylor; grandson-in-love, Kyle Plemmons; beloved Hill Family cousins; and many dear friends including Betty Russell, Joy Helton, Rita Blevins, Marie Hall, Glenda Fleenor, Shelia Elledge, and her "Camping Crew" and Riverfront friends.
The family will receive friends Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 7 p.m. with the Reverend John Graham officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Laurel Springs United Methodist Church, c/o Bobby Stamper, 377 Grubmore Road, Marion, VA 24354, or Adwolfe Fire Department, P.O. Box 105, Marion, VA 24354.
To share memories of Helen Hill Richardson, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Helen's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 20, 2022.