Helen Loretta King Roope
May 1, 1935 - September 4, 2021
Helen Loretta King Roope, age 86, of Wytheville, Va., passed away at her home on September 4, 2021.
She was born on May 1, 1935, in Bland County, one of eight children to the late Charles Caxton and Tessie Robertson King. She was a member of Saint Paul United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Emory C. Roope; her brother, Charles King; her sister, Barbara King Cline; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Charlie Jones, G.R. Stuart, Darnell Roope, and Ralph and Irene Roope.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Mark Ray Roope of Blacksburg, Va.; sisters, Tessie (Peggy) and Ronald Smith of Charlotte, N.C., Joan Jones Stuart, Edna and Tommy Vaught, Charlotte and Terry Smelser, all of Wytheville; brother, Richard (Dickie) and Naomi King of Wytheville; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Joyce Dix King of Wytheville, Tim Cline of Georgia, Edith and Joe Wright of Wytheville, and Fred and Vergie Roope of Pulaski, Va., and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID Pandemic, a private memorial service will be held at later date. Those wishing to make a donation in Helen's memory are asked to consider a project that she supported, the Millwald Theatre campaign for restoration at www.themillwald.org
Grubb Funeral Home is serving the family and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 8, 2021.