Helena Jewell Long
August 1, 1946 - June 11, 1921
WYTHEVILLE, Va.
Helena Jewell Long, age 74, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021.
Jewell was a loving mom and was very proud of her children. She was an animal lover and loved spending time with her 2 dogs and chickens, she also enjoyed horses. Jewell also enjoyed working in her flowers. Her family and friends from Sugar Grove to Germany will miss her deeply.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bascom and Helen Long.
Jewell is survived by her daughter, Laura Carlson of Hanover, Md.; sons, Ryan Wendel of Denver, Colo., and Al Long and wife, Leah Michelle, of Warthausen, Germany; and sister, Brenda Long Lewis and husband, Glen, of Darlington, Md.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Slemp Cemetery, 234 Horne Hollow Road, Sugar Grove, VA 24375.
To share memories of or condolences for Helena Jewell Long, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Jewell's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 26, 2021.