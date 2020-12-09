Henry Danzil Basinger
July 24, 1923 - December 6, 2020
Henry Denzil Basinger, 97, of Max Meadows, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020.
Born on July 24, 1923 at his home in Illinois, he was a son of the late John Henry and Della Serles Basinger. In addition to his parents, Henry was predeceased by his wife Nola Mavis Taylor Basinger; sons, Carl Edward and Denzil; son-in-law, Eugene Hoffer; daughter-in-law, DeNae Smith Basinger; and sisters, Dorothy Scott and Sylvia Kimmel.
Henry served in the United States Navy and was stationed in the South Pacific during World War II. After his military career, Henry married Mavis and together they raised nine children in Illinois and Indiana, where he worked for Inland Steel Mill as a crane operator. Henry was a man that could teach himself to do anything. He taught himself how to fly small aircraft and continued flying until he reached 70 years old. He also had the desire to learn a new language and taught himself Spanish and became fluent in the language.
If flying airplanes and teaching oneself a new language wasn't enough, Henry also taught himself the unicycle and continued to ride until he was 80 years old. However, no matter the things Henry was able to teach himself, his greatest accomplishment and love in life were the things that came naturally with no teaching needed, the love for his children and grandchildren.
Henry and Mavis moved to Virginia after retirement. He was a member of Faith Free Will Baptist church with his daughter Carol.
Left to cherish Henry's memory includes his son, Dale and his wife, Brenda; daughters, Janet Hoffer, Sandee Chenault, Ruth Sumner, Carol Basinger, Beverly Giffin and her husband, Duane, and Linda Dicker and her husband, Brent; brother, Steve Basinger; and 32 grandchildren and 75 great- grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Jubilee Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor David Osborne will officiate. Barnett Funeral Home of Wytheville is caring for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at highlandfuneralservice.com
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 9, 2020.