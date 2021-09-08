Hilda Irene Peake
August 4, 1927 - September 6, 2021
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Hilda Irene Anderson Peake, age 94, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at the Valley Healthcare Center in Chilhowie, Va. Hilda was born on August 4, 1927, to the late Callie Forrester and Gilbert S. Anderson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Otis G. Peake; her children, Linda Randolph, Dennis Peake, and Jim Peake; brothers, Lewis, Bane, and Gwyn Anderson; sister, Frances Rankin; and beloved son-in-law, Gene Gentry.
Hilda retired from SWVA Mental Health Institute at age 62 as a CNA. She continued to provide in home care to the elderly until she was 82, and finally "quit working". After she retired, she was an avid quilter, having made over 100 quilts in just a few years. She also worked at Harwood Manufacturing and raised her eight children. She was a devoted member of Chilhowie Church of God.
She is survived by her five children, Sandy Gentry, Vickie Stamper and husband, Eddie, Mickie Evans and husband, Garry, Mark Peake and wife, Evelyn, and Scott Peake and wife, Maria; 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren who all loved her dearly; brother and sister-in-law, Buddy Anderson and wife, Marti; brother-in-law, Harold Rankin; sister-in-law, Lucille Heath; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Middle Fork Cemetery in Chilhowie, with the Rev. Garry Evans and Pastor Jonathan Stamper officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Peake family.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 8, 2021.