Homer Aker Jr.
May 24, 1941 - March 21, 2022
MARION, Va.
Homer Phillip Aker Jr., age 80, entered his heavenly home on March 21, 2022, at his home. He faithfully attended Faith Fellowship church where he served as deacon, Sunday School teacher and a member of the choir. Homer was saved at the age of 33.
Homer retired from H.S. Williams Co. and Park Terrace Apartments after 31 years and from the U.S. Army and Army Reserve 760th Eng. Co. after 24 years. He worked 8 years at the Bank of Marion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer Sr. and Emily C. Aker; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Clifton Blevins; brothers-in-law, Junior Sturgill and Vernon Blevins.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carroll Goodman Aker; sons, Mark of Marion, Scott and Dena of Marion, and Brian and Ranissa of Abingdon; five grandchildren, Kayla Aker (Shane) of Chilhowie, Matthew of Chattanooga, Nicholas (Jami) of Wytheville, Alek of Abingdon, and Hayley (Zach) of Marion; four great-grandchildren, Eli, Ian, Ema and Elijah; sister, Elizabeth Blevins of Marion; sisters-in-law, Pat Sturgill of Chilhowie, and Sandra Goodman of Marion, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins survive; as well as special friends, Steve Smith and Doug Price.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Faith Fellowship Church, Lovesmill Road, Chilhowie, Va., with Pastor Robert Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Rose Lawn Cemetery with full military honors being rendered by the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667 and the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
.
Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Aker family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 23, 2022.