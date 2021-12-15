Ima Jean "Ninny Jean" Walker
Ima Jean "Ninny Jean" Walker, 85, of Bland, Va., passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. She was born on December 6, 1936, in Peanut County, Texas, the daughter of Stella Stinnett Ingram.
Jean was feisty and set in her ways. She loved to gamble. She was a nurse and worked at Giles Memorial Hospital for many years.
Besides her mother, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Gratton Walker; two sons, an infant and Dean Allen; and her siblings, her twin, Ora June Meares, Shirley Strickland, Charles Ingram, Marie Holmes, Irene Ingram, Ben Ingram, Helen Ingram, and Betty Partridge.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters and son-in-law, Yvonne Munsey, Stella and James Stanley and Deborah Lilly; her grandchildren, Travis Munsey, Rachel Munsey, Sammy and Dianna Blankenship, April and Bob Hylton, Brittany Allen, D.J. and Heather Wright, Keri and Petey Rankin and Freedom Kelley; several great grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Linda McPeak; her special pet companion, "Little Bit"; and several nieces, nephews and special friends, too many to list.
Per Jean's wishes, she has been cremated. A private burial in Morning Star Cemetery will be held at a later date.
The Walker family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com
, (540) 921-2985.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 15, 2021.