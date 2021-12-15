Menu
Ima Jean "Ninny Jean" Walker
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ima Jean "Ninny Jean" Walker

Ima Jean "Ninny Jean" Walker, 85, of Bland, Va., passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. She was born on December 6, 1936, in Peanut County, Texas, the daughter of Stella Stinnett Ingram.

Jean was feisty and set in her ways. She loved to gamble. She was a nurse and worked at Giles Memorial Hospital for many years.

Besides her mother, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Gratton Walker; two sons, an infant and Dean Allen; and her siblings, her twin, Ora June Meares, Shirley Strickland, Charles Ingram, Marie Holmes, Irene Ingram, Ben Ingram, Helen Ingram, and Betty Partridge.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters and son-in-law, Yvonne Munsey, Stella and James Stanley and Deborah Lilly; her grandchildren, Travis Munsey, Rachel Munsey, Sammy and Dianna Blankenship, April and Bob Hylton, Brittany Allen, D.J. and Heather Wright, Keri and Petey Rankin and Freedom Kelley; several great grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Linda McPeak; her special pet companion, "Little Bit"; and several nieces, nephews and special friends, too many to list.

Per Jean's wishes, she has been cremated. A private burial in Morning Star Cemetery will be held at a later date.

The Walker family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 15, 2021.
I had the privilege of working with Jean at Giles Memorial Hospital where we became best friends. Our supervisior called us together one day and thanked us for always doing a great job. She said when we were working and she had to leave the floor she knew it was in good hands. I loved Jean and thank God He put her in my life. I also loved her children and will be praying for Gods comfort on them. She will be missed❤
Panzie Whittaker
Friend
December 13, 2021
Sorry to hear of Jeans passing. I am one of Phyllis Walkers Hamilton daughters. Mom was kin to Grat. I live in Mechanicsburg.
Patricia Mitchell
Acquaintance
December 12, 2021
