I had the privilege of working with Jean at Giles Memorial Hospital where we became best friends. Our supervisior called us together one day and thanked us for always doing a great job. She said when we were working and she had to leave the floor she knew it was in good hands. I loved Jean and thank God He put her in my life. I also loved her children and will be praying for Gods comfort on them. She will be missed❤

Panzie Whittaker Friend December 13, 2021