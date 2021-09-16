Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Irene Simpkins Duncan
FUNERAL HOME
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
Irene Simpkins Duncan

September 13, 2021

Irene Simpkins Duncan, 84 of Willis, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanford and Treva Simpkins; and sister and brother-in-law, Maxine and Melvin Hollandsworth.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Kirby Duncan; son and daughter-in-law, Kent and Trish Duncan; daughters and sons-in-law, Rebecca and Roger Pauley and Audra and Doug Weddle; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Weddle and Mckenzie Weddle; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rollie and Ruby Simpkins and Maurice and Christine Simpkins; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty & David Duncan and Diane and Gene Bishop.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 in the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Blake Griffith officiating. Interment will follow in the Phillips-Kessler Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street PO Box 133, Floyd, VA
Sep
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street PO Box 133, Floyd, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Maberry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Maberry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.