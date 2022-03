Irene Simpkins DuncanSeptember 13, 2021Irene Simpkins Duncan, 84 of Willis, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanford and Treva Simpkins; and sister and brother-in-law, Maxine and Melvin Hollandsworth.She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Kirby Duncan; son and daughter-in-law, Kent and Trish Duncan; daughters and sons-in-law, Rebecca and Roger Pauley and Audra and Doug Weddle; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Weddle and Mckenzie Weddle; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rollie and Ruby Simpkins and Maurice and Christine Simpkins; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty & David Duncan and Diane and Gene Bishop.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 in the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Blake Griffith officiating. Interment will follow in the Phillips-Kessler Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com