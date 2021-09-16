Irene Simpkins Duncan
September 13, 2021
Irene Simpkins Duncan, 84 of Willis, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanford and Treva Simpkins; and sister and brother-in-law, Maxine and Melvin Hollandsworth.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Kirby Duncan; son and daughter-in-law, Kent and Trish Duncan; daughters and sons-in-law, Rebecca and Roger Pauley and Audra and Doug Weddle; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Weddle and Mckenzie Weddle; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rollie and Ruby Simpkins and Maurice and Christine Simpkins; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty & David Duncan and Diane and Gene Bishop.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 in the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Blake Griffith officiating. Interment will follow in the Phillips-Kessler Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 16, 2021.