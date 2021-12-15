Jack Paul Hall
Jack Paul Hall, 80, of Bland, Va., passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021, in Bluefield Regional Medical Center. He was born on April 6, 1941, in Bluefield, W.Va., the son of the late Preston Paul Hall and Millie Asbury Clemons.
Jack was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He worked as a foreman for the highway department for many years. He attended the Cowboy Church. He enjoyed playing the guitar.
Besides his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles H. Clemons and Edward S. Clemons; his sister, Pansy C. Warden; and his special friend, Frankie Warden.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 50 years, Dora Dean Hall; his daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and David Miller; his granddaughter, Addison Miller; a special niece, Susan Willard and husband, Jimmie; and a special friend, Alma Warden.
Funeral services were held 2p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate, with Pastor Marty Stallard officiating. Military rites were provided by the Bland American Legion Post #20 and Bland VFW Post #7969. The family received friends at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until service time, 2 p.m. Per his wishes, Jack was cremated following the services.
The Hall family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com
, (540) 921-2985.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 15, 2021.