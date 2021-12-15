Menu
Jack Paul Hall
FUNERAL HOME
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road
Pearisburg, VA
Jack Paul Hall

Jack Paul Hall, 80, of Bland, Va., passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021, in Bluefield Regional Medical Center. He was born on April 6, 1941, in Bluefield, W.Va., the son of the late Preston Paul Hall and Millie Asbury Clemons.

Jack was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He worked as a foreman for the highway department for many years. He attended the Cowboy Church. He enjoyed playing the guitar.

Besides his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles H. Clemons and Edward S. Clemons; his sister, Pansy C. Warden; and his special friend, Frankie Warden.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 50 years, Dora Dean Hall; his daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and David Miller; his granddaughter, Addison Miller; a special niece, Susan Willard and husband, Jimmie; and a special friend, Alma Warden.

Funeral services were held 2p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate, with Pastor Marty Stallard officiating. Military rites were provided by the Bland American Legion Post #20 and Bland VFW Post #7969. The family received friends at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until service time, 2 p.m. Per his wishes, Jack was cremated following the services.

The Hall family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road, Pearisburg, VA
Dec
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road, Pearisburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tommy and Vickie Kitts
Friend
December 12, 2021
Jason I was saddened to hear that Brother Jack passed away. My thoughts are with you Sister Dora and your family. Brother Jack blessed so many people with his singing and kindness. Praying that you’ll find comfort in your memories of him and in the knowledge that others are missing him, too. Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs. Much
Alisha McClure
Friend
December 9, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Linda McPeak
Classmate
December 8, 2021
