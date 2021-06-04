Jackie Barker
January 19, 1937 - June 3, 2021
MARION, Va.
Jackie Stuart Barker, age 84, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Francis Marion Manor.
Jackie was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late James E. Barker and Verna Mae Barker. He was preceded in death by his seven brothers and sisters, Edith Groseclose, June Barker, Gale Barker, Lois McCormick, Iris Catron, Frances Killinger, and Juanita Barker. Jackie served in the U.S. Army and was the proud owner of the Park Drive-in until the mid 80's. He retired with over 40 years of employment with the Bank of Marion. He was the manager of the Washington Avenue Branch and will be remembered as the go to banker for many in the community. He was a member of the Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Marion. He caddied at Holston Hills Country Club, later became a member and truly enjoyed golf.
Survivors include, his wife of 63 years, Tove Elizabeth Mikkleson Barker; children, Tina Barker and Dolly Coleman, Carol and Ron Parsons, Annette and Bill Shuler; grandchildren, Kara, Matthew, Caleb, Morgan, Lindsey, Brady; five great-grandchildren; and special friends, Jeannette and Selena.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Ebenezer Lutheran Church with the Reverend Daniel Hess officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to services. Entombment will follow in the Church Columbarium with full military honors being rendered by the Francis Marion VFW post 4667 and the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Memorial contributions can be made to the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667, 861 Goolsby Street Marion, VA 24354, or to the Ebenezer Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 1799, Marion, VA 24354. . Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 4, 2021.