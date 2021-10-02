Jacob A. HubbardMarch 29, 1995 - September 13, 2021SUGAR GROVE, Va.Jacob A. Hubbard, 26, a lifelong resident of North Ridgeville Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at University Hospitals of Cleveland, on Monday, September 13, 2021.He was born on March 29, 1995, in Frederick, Md. He was very passionate about cooking and enjoyed music, self-teaching himself the guitar and drums. Jacob was a caring and lighthearted jokester.He was preceded in death by, his grandparents, Daniel and Doris Hubbard and Phyllis Hutton.Jacob is survived by his mother, Karen Beaton (Hutton); stepfather, Walter "Sonny" Beaton; brother, Jordan Hubbard; grandfather, Darrell Hutton; and many aunts, including Sue Horman, uncles and cousins.Burial will be held at Hutton-Cox Cemetery in Sugar Grove, Va. at a later date.This is a courtesy announcement by Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.