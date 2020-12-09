James Harold Amos
August 17, 1941 - December 3, 2020
James Harold Amos, know as Curley, died on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the age of 79.
Born on August 17, 1941 in Leesburg, Virginia, he was a son of the late Thomas Jefferson and Mary Ann Hicks Amos. In addition to his parents, Curley was predeceased by his wife, Virginia Lucille Crokett Amos; brothers, Thomas J. Amos Jr., Walter Amos, and Arvil Amos; sisters, Margaret Hensley and Ella Mae Eskins; and brother-in-law, Russell Eskins.
Curley served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era. After coming home from his military service, he worked for the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles in the motor carrier division. He was also a member of the Ivanhoe Masonic Lodge #236 having joined in 1972.
Left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Shannon Amos; brothers, Marvin Amos and his wife, Sandy and Richard Amos and his wife, Carol; sister, Erma Hensley; sister-in-law, Mary Amos; and his three grandchildren, Angel, Pete, and James. He will also be missed by friends, Greg and Tracy Haga.
Per Curley's wishes cremation has been performed and his ashes has been scattered with his wife Virginia. Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be planned at a later date with Military Honors. Barnett Funeral Home of Wytheville is caring for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at highlandfuneralservice.org
.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 9, 2020.