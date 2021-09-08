Menu
James William "Jw" Cassell
FUNERAL HOME
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road
Pearisburg, VA
James William "JW" Cassell

James William "JW" Cassell, 82, of Bland, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Born on December 19, 1938, in Ceres, Va., Smyth Co., he was the son of the late William Luther Cassell and the late Rebecca Ellison Cassell. He was preceded in death by his parents; special mother-in-law, June D. Sands; and special uncles, Harvey Durham, Paul Durham, and Jack Baisden.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years and 1 week, Judy H. Cassell; children who he told everyone he inherited, LeAnna and Philip Phibbs of Winston-Salem, N.C., John Michael Mustard and Erin Thompson of Bland, Va.; grandchildren who he adored (just ask him), Cole Hall and Julia Lloyd of Winston-Salem, N.C.. Brittni and Andy Davis of Bland, Va., Mathieson Phibbs of Winston Salem, N.C., and Mariah Phibbs of Winston-Salem, N.C.; and great-grandson who was the apple of his eye, Andrew "Drew" Norman Davis. he is also survived by special relatives, Peggy Sue Ellison, Jerri D. Baisden, Linda Newberry, Tommy and Vickie Kitts, Robbie and Tammy Stuart, Jon and Leslie Melvin, Andy Slaughter, and Rachel Havens.

J.W. was a 1956 graduate of Ceres High School, where he played basketball and always talked about working in the "shop". Immediately after graduation he got a job with Va. Dept. of Highways, working in Carroll and Grayson counties -- He always said it snowed more in those counties than anywhere else.

He joined the army in 1969, stationed in the United States, then served a tour in Korea, then Vietnam -- He was a helicopter pilot in Vietnam and he said he told God if he would let him live to get home he would never fly or cruise the waters again, which he kept his word.

Upon completion of his military service in 1965, he returned home, and he rejoined the Dept. of Highways and went to Winchester, Va. He returned to Ceres, Va., in 1969 upon the death of his father to help his mother with the farm.

With no opening for Supervisors close, he accepted employment with Bland Correctional Center in 1969 and retired as sergeant in 1991.

He was a member of and attended Central Methodist Church -- He was baptized at Central on July 30, 2017, by the Rev. Dr. Kevin S. Richardson.

J.W. was a member of the Bland American Legion Post 0020, a board member of the Bland County Rescue Squad and a member of Ceres Alumni Association.

J.W. and Judy enjoyed being a part of the "Bland Gang" traveling on the bus trips all over the United States -- Only 4 states they did not visit. He especially loved the Alamo, San Antonio, and the Grand Canyon.

A man of few words, J.W. was very loving, kind and thoughtful. He loved his family unconditionally. He worried about everyone and would get so upset that he couldn't help due to his health. He will be missed so much, but so thankful to God that we had him in our lives.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021, at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate, with the Rev. Darlene Marshall and the Rev. Joe Mack Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Hoge's Chapel Cemetery with military rites provided by the Bland American Legion Post #20 and Bland VFW Post # 7969. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m.

Flowers are appreciated, but the family suggests memorial donations be made in "JW's" honor to either the Bland County Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 585, Bland, VA 24315, or the Bland Ministry Center, P.O. Box 211, Bland, VA 24315.

The Cassell family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road, Pearisburg, VA
Sep
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
2508 Walkers Creek Valley Road, Pearisburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - White Gate/Pearisburg
Judy and the family of J. W. Cassell, Our thoughts and Prayer are with you in the passing of your loved one. May God Bless and comfort you! Marie Vencill Wyrick Jones, Helen Vencill Custalow, and Jerry Vencill
Helen Vencill Custalow
Family
September 10, 2021
Judy,
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. J W will be missed greatly. I have fond memories of my time working with him. I leaned on him for wisdom and advice. I am proud to have known him and call him my friend.
Love to you all,
J.W. Bailey
Jerry W Bailey
Friend
September 4, 2021
Sincere condolences from the Scott family. God bless this family during this trying time.
Steve Scott
September 3, 2021
Hadn't seen J.W. for quite a while but each time I saw him in the past, he always gave me a hug and asked if I was doing o.k. He was such a kind, loving soul to everyone. Prayers for you, Judy, and your family during your time of grief.
Margaret Bowles
Friend
September 2, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Troy Williams
Friend
September 2, 2021
A few times l had met him he was a very kind man. He made you feel welcome in his home so did his wife. I heard LeAnna talk about him many times and she lived him very much as he did her. He will be miss by many people. I am for one glad l got to meet just a wonderful man. Sorry for the family list yaw are in my thoughts and prayers. Tonda Reece
Tonda Reece
Friend
September 2, 2021
Judy and family, hold your memories close and thrive knowing that J. W. is basking in the heavenly sunshine.
Deena Stowers
Friend
September 2, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but special memories help you cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Judy so sorry for your loss of JW. Pat
Patricia Mitchell
Acquaintance
September 1, 2021
