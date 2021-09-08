James William "JW" Cassell
James William "JW" Cassell, 82, of Bland, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
Born on December 19, 1938, in Ceres, Va., Smyth Co., he was the son of the late William Luther Cassell and the late Rebecca Ellison Cassell. He was preceded in death by his parents; special mother-in-law, June D. Sands; and special uncles, Harvey Durham, Paul Durham, and Jack Baisden.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years and 1 week, Judy H. Cassell; children who he told everyone he inherited, LeAnna and Philip Phibbs of Winston-Salem, N.C., John Michael Mustard and Erin Thompson of Bland, Va.; grandchildren who he adored (just ask him), Cole Hall and Julia Lloyd of Winston-Salem, N.C.. Brittni and Andy Davis of Bland, Va., Mathieson Phibbs of Winston Salem, N.C., and Mariah Phibbs of Winston-Salem, N.C.; and great-grandson who was the apple of his eye, Andrew "Drew" Norman Davis. he is also survived by special relatives, Peggy Sue Ellison, Jerri D. Baisden, Linda Newberry, Tommy and Vickie Kitts, Robbie and Tammy Stuart, Jon and Leslie Melvin, Andy Slaughter, and Rachel Havens.
J.W. was a 1956 graduate of Ceres High School, where he played basketball and always talked about working in the "shop". Immediately after graduation he got a job with Va. Dept. of Highways, working in Carroll and Grayson counties -- He always said it snowed more in those counties than anywhere else.
He joined the army in 1969, stationed in the United States, then served a tour in Korea, then Vietnam -- He was a helicopter pilot in Vietnam and he said he told God if he would let him live to get home he would never fly or cruise the waters again, which he kept his word.
Upon completion of his military service in 1965, he returned home, and he rejoined the Dept. of Highways and went to Winchester, Va. He returned to Ceres, Va., in 1969 upon the death of his father to help his mother with the farm.
With no opening for Supervisors close, he accepted employment with Bland Correctional Center in 1969 and retired as sergeant in 1991.
He was a member of and attended Central Methodist Church -- He was baptized at Central on July 30, 2017, by the Rev. Dr. Kevin S. Richardson.
J.W. was a member of the Bland American Legion Post 0020, a board member of the Bland County Rescue Squad and a member of Ceres Alumni Association.
J.W. and Judy enjoyed being a part of the "Bland Gang" traveling on the bus trips all over the United States -- Only 4 states they did not visit. He especially loved the Alamo, San Antonio, and the Grand Canyon.
A man of few words, J.W. was very loving, kind and thoughtful. He loved his family unconditionally. He worried about everyone and would get so upset that he couldn't help due to his health. He will be missed so much, but so thankful to God that we had him in our lives.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021, at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate, with the Rev. Darlene Marshall and the Rev. Joe Mack Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Hoge's Chapel Cemetery with military rites provided by the Bland American Legion Post #20 and Bland VFW Post # 7969. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m.
Flowers are appreciated, but the family suggests memorial donations be made in "JW's" honor to either the Bland County Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 585, Bland, VA 24315, or the Bland Ministry Center, P.O. Box 211, Bland, VA 24315.
The Cassell family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com
, (540) 921-2985.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 8, 2021.