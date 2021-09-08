A few times l had met him he was a very kind man. He made you feel welcome in his home so did his wife. I heard LeAnna talk about him many times and she lived him very much as he did her. He will be miss by many people. I am for one glad l got to meet just a wonderful man. Sorry for the family list yaw are in my thoughts and prayers. Tonda Reece

Tonda Reece Friend September 2, 2021