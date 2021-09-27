Menu
James Dean "J.D." Chambers
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
James "J.D." Dean Chambers

May 6, 1954 - September 25, 2021

MARION, Va.

James Dean "J.D." Chambers, age 67, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at his home in Marion, Va.

J.D. was born in Smyth County, to the late James and Selma Reed Chambers. Along with his parents he was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Selma Alana Chambers.

J.D. was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marines that loved his country. After his time in the service, he worked at some of the local factories in Marion but retiring with 25 years of service from the Smyth County Community Hospital. He was an accomplished craftsman and enjoyed working in his woodshop. Most of all, he loved his Lord.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Phyllis Sheets Chambers; two daughters Melissa Chambers and Amanda Mandelt; grandchildren, Kelsea Authenrieth and Stephanie Mandelt; two sisters, Brenda Berry and husband, John and Theresa Blevins and husband, Mickey; brother, Dallas Chambers and wife, Diane; several nieces, to include special niece, Jennifer Chambers, nephews, friends; and his special spoiled pet companion "Boo-Boo".

Private visitation and prayer service for the family will be held at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Chambers family.

Bradley's Funeral Home


Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 27, 2021.
My deepest sympathy for your loss
MICHAEL HURLEY
September 28, 2021
Deepest sympathy for J.D.'s loved ones.....
Doug & Vicky Hash
Friend
September 28, 2021
Dallas , and family sorry to here about your brother . Prayers for you all.
Roby S. Parks Jr.
Friend
September 28, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Lee & Carla Thomas
Friend
September 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss our prayers are with the family May God bless and comfort you
Lee Thomas
Friend
September 27, 2021
My deepest sympathy Pill, may God grant you peace and conciliation at this time.
Doris Sheets
Family
September 27, 2021
Phyllis, Dallas,Teresa, and family, I’m so sorry for the loss of your loved one. JD was a good man/friend that will be missed by many. May God give you all strength and comfort during this very difficult time. With deepest sympathy, Rebessa Roten Greer & Family
Rebessa Greer
Friend
September 27, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with all the family of J. D. He was such a nice person and will be greatly missed.
Linda Schermer
September 27, 2021
Phyllis, I am so sorry for your loss. James was such a great person with a sweet spirit. He will be greatly missed. Sending you love and prayers.
Glenda Armbrister
September 27, 2021
Dear Phyllis, and all the family and friends, I am so sorry to hear about your loss. J.D. was always so kind and considerste. You will all he in my thoughts and prayers
Helen Vernon
Friend
September 26, 2021
To all of JD's family, He was a very special man. Teresa I'm so sorry but we know he loved the Lord. No more pain!! May God bless you all with the comfort you need at this time!! What a reunion one day!! Love you all!! Sincerely, Tammy DeBord
Tammy DeBord
Friend
September 26, 2021
Theresa, I am praying for you family during this time. He will comfort hearts and give you peace because He cares.

Love and prayers,
"Polly" (Mrs.Reamus )
John 14:1-4
Margaret Hall
Friend
September 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss...our prayers at this sad time...with sympathy, mike & teresa...
mike snavely
September 26, 2021
Praying for God's peace and comfort for all of you during this season of sadness and loss.
Love,
Marty & Mary Jean
Mary Womack
Family
September 26, 2021
See you in heaven fly high good friend.
Dreama Tim Edwards
Friend
September 26, 2021
Mike and Wanda Newman
Friend
September 26, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mike and Wanda Newman
Friend
September 26, 2021
RIP Old Soldier
James Carl Day
September 26, 2021
