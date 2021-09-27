James "J.D." Dean Chambers
May 6, 1954 - September 25, 2021
MARION, Va.
James Dean "J.D." Chambers, age 67, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at his home in Marion, Va.
J.D. was born in Smyth County, to the late James and Selma Reed Chambers. Along with his parents he was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Selma Alana Chambers.
J.D. was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marines that loved his country. After his time in the service, he worked at some of the local factories in Marion but retiring with 25 years of service from the Smyth County Community Hospital. He was an accomplished craftsman and enjoyed working in his woodshop. Most of all, he loved his Lord.
He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Phyllis Sheets Chambers; two daughters Melissa Chambers and Amanda Mandelt; grandchildren, Kelsea Authenrieth and Stephanie Mandelt; two sisters, Brenda Berry and husband, John and Theresa Blevins and husband, Mickey; brother, Dallas Chambers and wife, Diane; several nieces, to include special niece, Jennifer Chambers, nephews, friends; and his special spoiled pet companion "Boo-Boo".
Private visitation and prayer service for the family will be held at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Chambers family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 27, 2021.