James Collins
June 28, 1951 - October 24, 2020
James Walter Collins, age 69, of Wytheville, passed away on Saturday October 24, 2020. He was born in Wytheville on June 28, 1951, to the late Elbert Walter and Doris Sheffey Collins.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Larry Elbert Collins and special friend, Allen Albert.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Emma Susie Collins of Wytheville; four sons and daughters-in-law, Jamie and Amy Collins of Rural Retreat, Jason and Martha Collins of Wytheville, Joseph "Bubba" and Wendy Collins of Wytheville, Josh and Courtney Collins of Wytheville; seven grandchildren, Jacob, Lydia, Jeb, Jesse, Joseph, Josiah and Jeremiah; brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Teresa Collins; sister-in-law, Winefred Gross; nieces, Kim Collins, Christy Jewell, Nellie Sevy, Stacy Nunley, Leanne Hyler and Ashley Alley; special friends, Pat Albert and Tonya, Michael and Austin.
The family will have a private graveside at Mt View Cemetery. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Mt. View Cemetery Fund, Smith Hollow. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
The Collins Family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home in Wytheville.
.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 28, 2020.