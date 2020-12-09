James Randolph Dixon
June 7, 1935 - December 7, 2020
WYTHEVILLE, Va.
James Randolph Dixon, age 85, passed away on December 7, 2020, and is now in JEHOVAH GOD'S memory awaiting the resurrection under the Kingdom Rule.
James was born in Hampton, West Virginia to the late Randolph and Hazel Johnson Dixon. He was also preceded in death by a son, Deyweng Dixon; and siblings Anna Goins, LaEunice Dixon, Clara Mae Holt, Pauline Bradley, George Dixon, William "Bill" Dixon, and Henry MacArthur "Mac" Dixon.
James dedicated his life to JEHOVAH GOD and was baptized in July 2004. He attended meetings with JEHOVAH'S WITNESSES at the Kingdom Hall in Wytheville, Va. He was a hardworking man, that spent most of his life farming and cutting timber. He had a passion for his work, and all of his animals. James was an avid hunter, and especially enjoyed rabbit hunting with his dogs. Most of all he was a family man and was a devoted husband and father.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Elizabeth Ruth Dixon; three children, James "Jay" Odell Dixon of Rural Retreat, James R. Dixon Jr. and wife, Jo Ann, of Bastian, and Quentina "Tina" Dixon Russell and husband, D.H. of Rural Retreat; sister, Delores Poindexter of Roanoke; five grandchildren, and nieces, nephews.
Virtual memorial services will be held via Zoom, on Sunday December 13, 2020, at 1:45 p.m. Zoom number is 2766206001 and the password is 0001914.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Dixon family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 9, 2020.