James "Dean" Farmer Sr.
November 23, 1945 - September 20, 2021
MARION, Va.
James "Dean" Farmer Sr., age 75, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021, at his home in Marion.
Dean was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late John and Ruth Farmer and was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Jean Hagy and his daughter, Deanna Farmer Johnson.
Survivors include his son, James Dean Farmer Jr. and wife, Angie; his daughter, Leigh Ann Burnett and husband, John; grandchildren, Tesla Scott and husband, Gary, Leutisha Nelson and husband, Walter, Brandon Farmer, and Austin Farmer; brothers, Johnny Farmer and wife, Joyce, Lee Farmer and wife, Patty; ten great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice
in memory of Dean Farmer. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Farmer family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 22, 2021.