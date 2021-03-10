James Tildon Fleming
March 7, 2021
James Tildon Fleming, 67, of Wytheville, formerly of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 7, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his former wife, Catherine Fleming, and one sister.
James was a former member of Kyros (Prison Ministry) and the Wytheville Lions Club.
He is survived by his significant other, Virginia D. Loop, and her son and daughter, Bryan Loop and Veronica Loop.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 10, 2021.