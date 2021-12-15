Menu
James E. Haga
FUNERAL HOME
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD
James E. Haga

James E. Haga passed peacefully at home on Friday, December 3, 2021. The beloved husband of 73 years to Gracie Mae Haga (nee Hart); loving father of Gregory S. Haga and his wife, Doris and the late Edwin Lee Haga and survived by his wife, Linda; cherished grandfather of Sandy Glock, Perry Haga, Erica Quagliana and Evan Haga; adoring great-grandfather of Amanda Hahn, Daniel Hahn, Gabriella Quagliana, Alexandra Quagliana, Michael Quagliana and Margot Haga; devoted great-great-grandfather of Noah, McKenzie, Matthew and Dalton.

The family receive friends in the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road), Timonium, MD 21093, on Monday, December 13, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with a Celebration of James' life beginning at 1 p.m.

Interment was held at Maryland Veteran's Cemetery, Garrison Forest, Owings Mills, Md.

Expressions of sympathy may be directed in James' memory to the charity of your choice.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 15, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
