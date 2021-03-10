Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Michael Harden
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street
Wytheville, VA
James Michael Harden

January 3, 1951 - March 5, 2021

James Michael Harden, age 70, of Wytheville, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021. He was the son of the late Leonard Harden and mother, Kathleen Turner Harden. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tim Harden.

Mike was a United States Army Veteran and loved farming and was an avid motorcycle rider of which he rode in the run for the wall.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Walters of Wytheville; daughter and son-in-law, Chas and Billy Powers of Rural Retreat; brother and sister-in-law, Dannie and Debbie Harden of Crockett; grandson, Dusty Buck of Rural Retreat; nephews, Tracy Harden of Crockett, and Andrew Harden of Wytheville; and his canine companion, Jake.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your chose. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Grubb Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Grubb Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
so sorry to see you go god bless your family and your puppy
patricia bourlier(sessor)
March 10, 2021
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results