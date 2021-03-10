James Michael Harden
January 3, 1951 - March 5, 2021
James Michael Harden, age 70, of Wytheville, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021. He was the son of the late Leonard Harden and mother, Kathleen Turner Harden. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tim Harden.
Mike was a United States Army Veteran and loved farming and was an avid motorcycle rider of which he rode in the run for the wall.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Walters of Wytheville; daughter and son-in-law, Chas and Billy Powers of Rural Retreat; brother and sister-in-law, Dannie and Debbie Harden of Crockett; grandson, Dusty Buck of Rural Retreat; nephews, Tracy Harden of Crockett, and Andrew Harden of Wytheville; and his canine companion, Jake.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your chose. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
.
Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 10, 2021.