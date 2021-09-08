Menu
James Rolland "Hubby" Hudson Jr.
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grubb Funeral Home
215 South 6th Street
Wytheville, VA
James Rolland "Hubby" Hudson Jr.

March 17, 1949 - September 17, 1949

James Rolland "Hubby" Hudson Jr., age 72, of Wytheville, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021. He was the son of the late James Rolland Sr. and Frances Poff Hudson. He was a former owner of Kincer Miller Hardware and was a member of West End United Methodist Church.

Hubby is survived by his wife of 48 years, Diane Hudson of Wytheville; son and son-in-law, Brian Hudson and (Chris) of Christiansburg; sister and brother-in-law, Faye and Dennis Barker of Wytheville; brother and sister-in-law, Roger Lee and Becky Hudson of Wytheville; grandchildren, Hunter Hudson and Caroline Hudson, both of Christiansburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at West End Cemetery conducted by the Reverend Rick Lindamood.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com.

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
West End Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Grubb Funeral Home
