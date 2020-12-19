James Pendleton Lyons Jr.
August 12, 1957 - December 15, 2020
James Pendleton Lyons Jr., age 63, of Max Meadows, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. He was a member of the St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church. He was preceded in death by his first unborn grandchild, Baby McGee and his best friend of 43 years, Randall Meadows.
Survivors include his Angel and Soulmate of 38 years, Kimberly Taylor Lyons; daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Mike McGee of Max Meadows; son and daughter-in-law, Robert Pendleton and Tiffani Lyons of Max Meadows; three grandchildren, Emma and Elliott McGee and Noah Pendleton Lyons; parents, James Pendleton Sr. and Annie Lois Lyons of Newbern; sister, Robin Gayle Lyons; brother and sister-in-law, Steven and Lala Lyons of Max Meadows; father-in-law and mother-in-law, C.R. and Betty Taylor of Max Meadows; brother-in-law, Jeff Taylor of Roanoke; sister-in-law and husband, Michele and Greg Campbell of Austinville; sister-in-law, Tonya McPeak Taylor of Roanoke; special friend, Carolynn Meadows of Little Creek; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral service were held 7 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Reverend J.C. McPeak and Pastor Jeff Pickett officiating. Graveside services were held Friday, December 18, 2020, 11 a.m. at the St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery. The family receive friends Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Church.
In lieu of flowers the family request donation be made to the St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church. Covid-19 Guidlines will apply. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com
. The Lyons family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 19, 2020.