James Stanley Presgraves
August 24, 1938 - March 16, 2022
James Presgraves, son of Stanley T. Presgraves of Lincoln, Va., and Lucille Jones Presgraves of Bowling Green, Va., was born in Upper Zion, Va., as the 6th generation on the family farm living there until the Federal Military, in order to construct Fort A.P. Hill, forced many residents out of their homes and churches.
He graduated from the University of Richmond with BA and Master's in Education. After several years of teaching in Richmond Public Schools he joined the faculty at Wytheville Community College for which he successfully wrote over 23 federal grant applications for the TRIO programs totaling over one-half million dollars.
His leadership qualities in public education are demonstrated as President of the (Richmond) Secondary Teacher's Association and later service as President of the Wytheville Community College Faculty Government Association. In work with the TRIO Programs he helped found and served as President of the Virginia Association of Educational Opportunities Programs, later the VAWVA Association, later a component of the Mid-Eastern Association.
As a bookseller, he founded Bookworm and Silverfish (1967) and developed a 3000 vol. reference collection. Later he helped to start and serve as President of the Virginia Antiquarian Booksellers Association, serving on the Board of ABAA. During his career as a bookseller he "borrowed" from relevant sections from Hardesty's Historical Atlases from which he edited and published details on 25 VA counties: and 6 WVA counties and also assembled and published books on the Allen Tragedy and Snowville.
Community service included chair of the Wythe County Republicans as well as Fifth District Republicans, chair of the Rural Retreat United Methodist Church Council, and later as delegate to Holston U.M.C. and service on the Conference Foundation and later the Education Committee.
As a member of Mount Airy Masonic Lodge 226, he served as Secretary for several years, then as Chair of the Grand Lodge of Virginia Masonic Community Blood Program helping to collect over 350,000 units of blood.
Mr. Presgraves is survived by his wife, Betty, of over 50 years; his oldest daughter, Shawn Bowker and husband, Chuck, and two granddaughters, Erin and Lily, of Flagstaff, Ariz.; middle daughter, Andrea Robinson and husband, Gary, and four grandchildren, Dennis, Karis, Jesse and Gabriel, of Albany, N.Y.; and youngest daughter, Heather Adair Hale and husband, Carson, and two grandchildren, Corran and Caroline, of Ruther Glen, Va. He is also survived by two nephews, Daryl and Russell Presgraves and their families.
The Family would also like to thank Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia for their excellent care and loving concern. Also many thanks to the excellent aides who helped care for Jim during the last months of his life.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Rural Retreat United Methodist Church with a memorial service immediately following with the Rev. Clayton Farmer and the Rev. Brian Birch presiding with eulogy by Jerry Lee Lewis. Cremains will be scattered over Union Cemetery in Bowling Green, Va.
