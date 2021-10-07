James "Larry" Shank
James "Larry" Shank, 85, of Floyd, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021. Larry was born to Richard Peery Shank and Martha Golden Radford Shank of Floyd, on September 21, 1936.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, "Honey Girl" Agnes John Shank; daughters, Starr Shank-Fischer and husband, Ed, and Jo Ann Pugh and husband, Chris; brother-in-law, James John and wife, Sue; and sister-in-law, Candy Whitlock and husband, Perry.
Due to COVID, there will not be funeral services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment was held at Stonewall Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the special friends and family that helped during this time.
Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 7, 2021.