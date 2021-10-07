Menu
James "Larry" Shank
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street
Floyd, VA
James "Larry" Shank

James "Larry" Shank, 85, of Floyd, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021. Larry was born to Richard Peery Shank and Martha Golden Radford Shank of Floyd, on September 21, 1936.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, "Honey Girl" Agnes John Shank; daughters, Starr Shank-Fischer and husband, Ed, and Jo Ann Pugh and husband, Chris; brother-in-law, James John and wife, Sue; and sister-in-law, Candy Whitlock and husband, Perry.

Due to COVID, there will not be funeral services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment was held at Stonewall Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the special friends and family that helped during this time.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by SWVA Today on Oct. 7, 2021.
Agnes, I am so sorry for your loss, you have my sympathy. Prayers for you and your family.
Janice Brown
October 19, 2021
