James A. VanAntwerp
1942 - 2021
James A. Van Antwerp

April 8, 1942 - December 17, 2021

CROCKETT, Va.

James A. Van Antwerp, age 79, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Lewis-Gale Medical Center, Salem, Va.

James was a loving husband to Ivy for 58 years, loving dad and grandpa to his grandchildren. As a Design Consultant and Engineer, he owned and operated his own company, JAVATEC Inc. for 50 years, and it still operates today under the watchful care of his granddaughter Jaimie. James' legacy of love, creativity, and friendship will continue for many years.

He was preceded in death by a son, Craig Allen Van Antwerp; parents, Jack and Ethel Van Antwerp; and sister, Sally Williams.

James is survived by his wife, Ivy May Van Antwerp of Crockett, Va.; daughter, Jinjer Covert and husband, James of Wytheville, Va.; sons, David Van Antwerp and wife, Tracy of Midland, Fla., Duane Van Antwerp and wife, Sherry of Draper, Va.; daughter-in-law, Tamera Van Antwerp of Sugar Grove, Va.; four grandchildren, Kelly Van Antwerp, Jill Chatterton, Jaimie Van Antwerp and Jack Van Antwerp; five great-grandchildren, Zoee, Owen And Ean Chatterton, and Kalei and Kelsi Chaney.

In keeping with James' wishes, all services will be private.

To share memories of James A. Van Antwerp, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for James' family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.

Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to Ivy and their family. Jim was a great friend and very talented. He will, forever, be missed. Thoughts and prayers.
Ashok Vaseashta
Friend
January 4, 2022
Ivy , I am so sorry to see this. I just now found it on FB. I know it is going to be a hard time of the year for you and your family. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Jolene kitts
Friend
December 25, 2021
