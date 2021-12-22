James A. Van Antwerp
April 8, 1942 - December 17, 2021
CROCKETT, Va.
James A. Van Antwerp, age 79, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Lewis-Gale Medical Center, Salem, Va.
James was a loving husband to Ivy for 58 years, loving dad and grandpa to his grandchildren. As a Design Consultant and Engineer, he owned and operated his own company, JAVATEC Inc. for 50 years, and it still operates today under the watchful care of his granddaughter Jaimie. James' legacy of love, creativity, and friendship will continue for many years.
He was preceded in death by a son, Craig Allen Van Antwerp; parents, Jack and Ethel Van Antwerp; and sister, Sally Williams.
James is survived by his wife, Ivy May Van Antwerp of Crockett, Va.; daughter, Jinjer Covert and husband, James of Wytheville, Va.; sons, David Van Antwerp and wife, Tracy of Midland, Fla., Duane Van Antwerp and wife, Sherry of Draper, Va.; daughter-in-law, Tamera Van Antwerp of Sugar Grove, Va.; four grandchildren, Kelly Van Antwerp, Jill Chatterton, Jaimie Van Antwerp and Jack Van Antwerp; five great-grandchildren, Zoee, Owen And Ean Chatterton, and Kalei and Kelsi Chaney.
In keeping with James' wishes, all services will be private.
. Care for James' family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 22, 2021.