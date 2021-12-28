Menu
James Franklin Vernon
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
James Franklin Vernon

September 25, 1935 - December 25, 2021

AIKEN, S.C.

James Franklin Vernon, age 86, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021, in Aiken, S.C.

Mr. Vernon was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Earl Vernon and Ruby Pearl Sturgill Vernon and was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Blevins Vernon; his son, James Gregory Vernon; brothers, Johnny Vernon and Toby Vernon; and his sister, Wanda Blevins. Mr. Vernon was retired after several years as a truck driver.

Survivors include his son, Scott Vernon and wife, Susan, of Aiken, S.C.; brother, Arthur Lee Vernon and wife, Wanda, of Stockbridge, Ga.; two grandchildren Alexandria Vernon and Zachary Vernon; and nephew, Chris Vernon and wife, Denise.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Chilhowie, Va., with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Bradley's Funeral home in Marion at 1 p.m. for the procession to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Vernon family.

Published by SWVA Today on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery
Chilhowie, VA
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
December 29, 2021
