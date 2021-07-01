James Robert Wilson



Mr. James Robert Wilson, 77, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at his home in Lewisville, N.C. He was born in Floyd County, Va., to the late William Theodore and Shirley Connor Wilson.



Mr. Wilson was born and grew up in Floyd County, Va, and served in the U.S. Army. Mr. Wilson retired from a career in telecommunications with 41 years of service. He enjoyed woodworking and yard work, but most of all he loved being with his family. He was a loving husband, father, and Pa.



Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Scottie Bowman Wilson; three daughters, Shannon Taylor (Tim), Ashleigh Hicks, and Kristen Smith (Rodney); six grandchildren, Madeline Hicks, MacKenzie Taylor, Carson Taylor, Chase Taylor, Aiden Smith, and Camden Smith; five sisters, Mary Nester of Floyd, Va., Beulah Correll (Clyde) of Floyd, Va., Ruby Harter (Bill) of Bassett, Va., Marie Bolt (Jesse) of Mt. Airy, and his special, sweet sister, Bonnie Wilson of Mt. Airy; and brother, Percy Wilson (Phyllis) of Pilot Point, Texes. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews and special friends.



A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel with Bro. Randy Wall and Phyllis Wilson officiating. Entombment followed at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family received friends one hour prior to the service.



The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Eberle, Dr. Timothy Collins, Dr. Dawn Moose and the staff at the Derrick L. Davis Regional Cancer Center, Trellis Supportive Care, especially Amber, Emily, and Santiago for the exceptional care they gave Mr. Wilson. A special thank you to Yolanda Carrington for her sweet tender care in the last few weeks. Thanks for all you did to make things easy for him and the family, and thank you for making him laugh! Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.



Published by SWVA Today on Jul. 1, 2021.