Janet Evelyn Alley
Janet Evelyn Alley, age 69, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, April 9, 2022, after a short illness. She was born on December 29, 1952, in Bluefield, West Virginia, to Charles and Mona Owrey. The youngest of four siblings, she was preceded in death by both parents and sisters, Claire Mathena and Mona Taylor.
She married the love of her life, Robert Michael Alley, in December of 1976 who preceded her death in 2013.
Janet was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She is survived by her three daughters, Jennifer (James) Hurt of Floyd, Va., Meghan Alley of Bluefield, W.Va., and Elizabeth (Joseph) Alley Williams of Selinsgrove, Pa. She was Grandma Janet to three beautiful, "creative" granddaughters, Baylee Alley, Hannah Poe, and MaKenna Grace Hayes; one grandson, David Hurt; and one special granddog, Rallie Alley. Janet was the favorite sister of three to her brother, James (Rosalie) Owrey of Bluefield, W.Va. "Ant Janie" was the best Thanksgiving cook based on rave reviews from all her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews who she loved dearly.
Janet was a Special Education Teacher for over 30 years in McDowell County, W.Va. Mrs. Alley was devoted to life-long learning and focused all her years teaching as an advocate for her students. Her caring nature made her the most dedicated, patient, and loving teacher. Janet loved working closely with so many other educators that became dear friends over the years.
After retirement Janet spent most of her days enjoying time with family and friends. She loved the beach, cooking, word puzzles, watching Netflix, and the Georgia Aquarium. Celebrating everyday life with her granddaughters was her favorite pastime.
She will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved her.
Please join us in celebrating her life Thursday afternoon, April 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home, 202 East Oxford Street, Floyd, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Georgia Aquarium in her honor. Donations can be made at https://www.georgiaaquarium.org/donations/
. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com
. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
Published by SWVA Today on Apr. 14, 2022.