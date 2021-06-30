Menu
Janet Pauline "Gregory" King
FUNERAL HOME
Highland Funeral Service-Bland Funeral Home
530 Main Street
Bland, VA
Janet Pauline King "Gregory"

August 25, 1940 - June 25, 2021

Janet Pauline King "Gregory" 80 years old, formerly of Bland, Virginia, died on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Hospice of the Western Reserve "Ames Family Hospice House. She enjoyed working at JC Penny's and was a member of Lake Avenue United Church of Christ.

She was born in Bland, Virginia, on August 25, 1940, the daughter of the late John Davidson King and Willie Marie Kitts King. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Robert Wagner and his wife, Mary King, Danny Carson King, John Davidson King Jr., and Garland Brown and his wife, Christine King.

She is survived by her former husband, Jimmie C. Gregory Sr. of Elyria, Ohio; a daughter, Robin Dedek and husband, Joe, of Tampa, Florida; and four sons, Jimmie Clayton Gregory Jr., and his wife, Susan, Jeff Allen Gregory and his wife, Theresa, Scott Timothy Gregory and his wife, Tammy, and John David Gregory, all of Elyria. Also surviving are grandchildren, Victoria Dedek, Mitchell Dedek, David Dedek, Kirsten Gregory Ayres and her husband, Brandon, Katlyn Gregory, Joshua Gregory, Marissa Gregory, Kayla Gregory, Courtney Gregory, Scott Gregory Jr., Madison Gregory, Jacob Gregory, Emma Gregory, and Hayley Gregory; and a great-grandson, Josiah Ayres. Janet is also survived by a sister, Nora Hopkins and her husband, Marion; a brother, Jimmy King and his wife, Wanda, both of Pulaski, Va.; two sisters-in-law, Jackie King of Narrows, Va., and Judy King of Bland, Va., and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral graveside services with interment will be held Friday, July 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Bland Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Bland Funeral Chapel on Thursday, July 1, 2021, where the family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m.

Highland Bland Funeral Chapel, Bland, Va. is serving the family.
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Highland Funeral Service-Bland Funeral Home
530 Main Street, Bland, VA
Jul
2
Interment
Bland Cemetery
OH
Jul
2
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Bland Cemetery
OH
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry Robin. Prayers to you and the family.
Jeff Lohr
Classmate
June 29, 2021
You were a great friend. We did a lot together, including raising our kids. Things were so different then. You will be missed, but always in my heart. Condolences to the family.
Sharon (Richter) Micheletti
Friend
June 29, 2021
I wanted to send my sympathy to Janet’s children and grandchildren. I know I lost a very good friend and I am keeping all of you in my prayers. Sincerely, Veronica Trunel
Veronica Trunek
Friend
June 29, 2021
Sorry for the loss of your mother
Patricia & Tommy Ault
Family
June 28, 2021
