Jean Tarter DavisJune 27, 1929 - January 10, 2021Jean Tarter Davis, native of Wytheville, Va., entered Jesus' presence on the brilliant snow-covered morning of January 10, 2021, at age 91.Memorial graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at St John's Lutheran Church Cemetery.