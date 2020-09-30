Jeffery Clinton Wolford
August 11, 1976 - September 27, 2020
Jeffery Clinton Wolford, age 44, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was born in Tazewell Co., Va., on August 11, 1976. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lonnie and Ilet Wolford, Amanda Prater Ramsey and Roy L. Prater and step-grandfather, Tom Ramsey.
He is survived by his parents, Clinton and Norma Wolford of the home; sisters, Michele and Robbie Jackson, and Felischa Peterson, all of Elon, N.C.; sons, Jeffery Wolford, Matthew Wolford, and Gregory Wolford, all of Greensboro, N.C., Memphis Wolford of Roxboro, N.C., and Mason Carner of Rural Retreat, Va.; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins; and fiancée, Meriranda Sue Elswick.
Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m, Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the Barnett Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Richard Collins, the Rev. Tommy Addison, and the Rev. Derek Cowan officiating. Interment will follow at the Mt. Zion Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va., is serving the Wolford family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservice.com
