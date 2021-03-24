Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SWVA Today
SWVA Today Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jennifer Dunford Whorton
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Highland Funeral Service-Barnett Funeral Home - Wytheville
325 Church Street
Wytheville, VA
Jennifer Dunford Whorton

April 27, 1980 - March 19, 2021

Jennifer Dunford Whorton, age 40, of Max Meadows, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Wake Forrest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Born on April 27, 1980, in Wytheville, Va., she was a daughter of Teddy and Barbara Moore Dunford. Her infant daughter, Elizabeth, preceded her in death in 2011.

Jennifer is survived by her parents; her loving husband, Joseph Whorton; her children, Brittany, Tiffany, Anthony, and Nathan Forren; maternal grandmother, Mary Moore; paternal grandmother, Joyce Hale; sister, Christina Dunford Davis; and nieces, Mia, Kayla, MacKensey, and Ashley; She is also survived by many other family and friends that dearly love her.

A graveside service was held 2 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at Olive Branch Church Cemetery with Pastor Kelly Marshall officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jennifer's name to Barnett Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at highlandfuenralservice.com.

Barnett Funeral Home of Wytheville is caring for the family.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Highland Funeral Service-Barnett Funeral Home - Wytheville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Highland Funeral Service-Barnett Funeral Home - Wytheville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.