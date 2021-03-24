Jennifer Dunford Whorton
April 27, 1980 - March 19, 2021
Jennifer Dunford Whorton, age 40, of Max Meadows, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Wake Forrest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Born on April 27, 1980, in Wytheville, Va., she was a daughter of Teddy and Barbara Moore Dunford. Her infant daughter, Elizabeth, preceded her in death in 2011.
Jennifer is survived by her parents; her loving husband, Joseph Whorton; her children, Brittany, Tiffany, Anthony, and Nathan Forren; maternal grandmother, Mary Moore; paternal grandmother, Joyce Hale; sister, Christina Dunford Davis; and nieces, Mia, Kayla, MacKensey, and Ashley; She is also survived by many other family and friends that dearly love her.
A graveside service was held 2 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at Olive Branch Church Cemetery with Pastor Kelly Marshall officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jennifer's name to Barnett Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at highlandfuenralservice.com
.
Barnett Funeral Home of Wytheville is caring for the family.
Published by SWVA Today on Mar. 24, 2021.