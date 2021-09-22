Jerry Harold Peery
December 12, 1938 - September 12, 2021
Jerry Harold Peery--beloved husband, father, teacher, and coach--passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 in Bristol, Tenn. after a brief illness. A resident of Tazewell, Va., he was 82 years young at the time of his death.
Born December 12, 1938 in Warriormine, W.Va., Jerry was the son of the late Harold and Helen Peery of War, W.Va. He attended Big Creek High School in War and distinguished himself each year on the gridiron as a defensive end, playing on the powerhouse Big Creek Owls football teams of that era coached by the legendary Merrill Gainer. He had particularly fond memories of playing on the undefeated 1955 squad.
Following his high school graduation in 1957, Jerry enlisted as a SeaBee in the United States Navy; he served four years in Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Three, posted first in Hawaii and then in Japan. He took great pleasure in continuing his family's tradition of Naval service, following in the footsteps of his father, his uncles, and his aunt, all veterans of World War II.
After his honorable discharge from the Navy in 1961, Jerry pursued higher education at Concord College (now Concord University), where he played football for the Concord Mountain Lions on scholarship as he attained a degree in education; this certified him to teach biology, geography, and physical education. He began his teaching career at Tazewell Junior High School before moving to Hampton, Virginia, where he taught and simultaneously coached his school's junior varsity football team to a state championship.
Jerry returned to Tazewell in the early '70's to take a position teaching biology at Tazewell High School. He served as assistant coach under the great Dave Rider (his close friend, Big Creek classmate, and fellow Owls teammate) before undertaking the head coaching job for the Bulldogs during the 1973 season. Jerry subsequently stopped coaching varsity football to raise his children and to work the family farm in his spare time, but he continued coaching Little League football for several years. He also worked during the summers for Eli Jones at the Tazewell County Development Corporation, known now as Clinch Valley Community Action.
In 1982, Jerry left teaching for a brief stint in the coal mines. He then worked at the family Exxon business, Peery Oil and Transfer, before returning to education as a science teacher at Big Creek Intermediate. Jerry came back to his biology classroom at Tazewell High School in 1986 and continued teaching there until 1993, at which time he transferred to Richlands High School. He concluded his educational career at Richlands in the spring of 1999. Jerry spent the rest of his life traveling, spending time with his family, and raising Tennessee Walking Horses.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 16 years, Leesa Wolfe Peery; his sister, Connie Peery Moore of Abingdon, Va.; his daughter, Steffani Lynn Peery of Tazewell; his son, Harold Robert Peery II and partner, Stephanie, of Chesterfield, Mich.; grandsons, Matthew Muncy and Reese Peery; granddaughter, Megan Muncy-Collins and husband, Zach; great-grandson, Lucas Collins; nephew, Mark David Peery Smith and partner, Michelle; niece, Jennifer Jill (JJ) Alderson and husband, Curtis; and great-nephews, Jacob and Matthew Alderson.
Since Jerry opted for cremation, the family will be honoring him in two ways. Due to COVID, a private service will be held for the immediate family next month. Then, in late spring or early summer, his life will be celebrated with a larger memorial service at the farm. The date and time for that event will be shared later.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jerry's name to Tazewell Presbyterian Church, 149 Church Street, Tazewell, VA 24651.
Peery & St. Clair Funeral Home of Tazewell, VA is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.peerystclairfuneralhome.com
Published by SWVA Today on Sep. 22, 2021.