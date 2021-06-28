Jerry will be missed Greatly .....Me and my family visited with him when we would go see our Mom ...Mrs Parris....he was always happy and my 2 grandsons would talk to him....My one grandson is named Jeremiah and would would say ..Thats the same name as Me....Im sure Valley will miss him ,,,Love you Jerry see you again one day.

Lorrie Fitzpatrick Friend June 27, 2021