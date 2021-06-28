Jerry Warren
April 22, 1946 - June 26, 2021
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Howard Jerry Warren, age 75, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va.
Jerry was born in Washington County, Va. to the late Ottie and Ida Warren. He was a very special person and always had a smile for everyone. Jerry spent many years at Valley Health Care and loved the Lord. When he was able, he loved going to other patients rooms singing gospel hymns. His favorite hymn was Amazing Grace. He was a member of the Chilhowie Baptist Church.
Survivors include three brothers, George Warren of Las Vegas, Nev., Ronald and Linda Warren of Bluff City, Tenn., James and Martha Warren of Marion, Va.; two nephews, Michael and Sue Warren, James and Suzzanne Warren; two great nephews, three great nieces; one great great niece.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Old Glade Baptist Cemetery with Pastor Jay Overbay officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Warren family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354
Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 28, 2021.