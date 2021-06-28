Menu
Jerry Warren
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Jerry Warren

April 22, 1946 - June 26, 2021

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Howard Jerry Warren, age 75, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va.

Jerry was born in Washington County, Va. to the late Ottie and Ida Warren. He was a very special person and always had a smile for everyone. Jerry spent many years at Valley Health Care and loved the Lord. When he was able, he loved going to other patients rooms singing gospel hymns. His favorite hymn was Amazing Grace. He was a member of the Chilhowie Baptist Church.

Survivors include three brothers, George Warren of Las Vegas, Nev., Ronald and Linda Warren of Bluff City, Tenn., James and Martha Warren of Marion, Va.; two nephews, Michael and Sue Warren, James and Suzzanne Warren; two great nephews, three great nieces; one great great niece.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Old Glade Baptist Cemetery with Pastor Jay Overbay officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Warren family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354

Published by SWVA Today on Jun. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Graveside service
5:00p.m.
Old Glade Baptist Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
10 Entries
Sorry to hear of Jerry's passing. We loved him and looked forward to seeing him at your monthly service at Valley Health Care. He always sang , "Amazing Grace"and when he got unable to sing it he would still come and stand with us while we sang in.

Sending up prayers for all the family
Valley Grass
Friend
June 29, 2021
Sheriff Blake Andis and the Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office would like to express their sympathy in the death of Jerry Warren. If our Sheriff’s Office can be of assistance to you during your time of sadness, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Sheriff Andis and Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff Blake Andis
June 29, 2021
Jerry always had a smile and a handshake for everyone. He was in Sunday school with my sister at MBC and later our paths crossed at Chilhowie Baptist. He would always tell me the exact date he was saved. He loved the Lord and he will be greatly missed. Prayers for your family!
Jessica Rowland
Friend
June 28, 2021
Always with a smile! You'll be missed.
Vicky Brame LPN and The McThenia family
Vicky Brame
Acquaintance
June 28, 2021
Jerry will be missed Greatly .....Me and my family visited with him when we would go see our Mom ...Mrs Parris....he was always happy and my 2 grandsons would talk to him....My one grandson is named Jeremiah and would would say ..Thats the same name as Me....Im sure Valley will miss him ,,,Love you Jerry see you again one day.
Lorrie Fitzpatrick
Friend
June 27, 2021
So sorry to see his passing...he will be missed..with sympathy, teresa,R.N.,ret. & Mike...
mike snavely
June 27, 2021
Loved Jerry...always had a smile and said hello when you saw him. Prayers for the family
Patricia Ward
June 27, 2021
I had the pleasure of knowing Jerry when I worked at Valley. He loved to talk football with me and how he loved to sing. May God give you comfort during this time.
Phyllis Paschal
Acquaintance
June 27, 2021
Jerry was a very special person and always had a smile. Prayers!
Roberts H
June 27, 2021
Jerry was a nice guy and helpful and helped others when he could, he would give the shirt off his back for anyone, he will be missed but not forgotten and yes we will see him again soon, I know he is with Jesus, take care my friend and see you soon.
Jayson Hoover
Friend
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results