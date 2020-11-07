Jessie Randolph Mills
August 23, 1944 - November 1, 2020
Jessie Randolph Mills, 76 of Ivanhoe, passed away peacefully at his home on November 1, 2020. Born on August 23, 1944, he was a son of the late Randolph "Doc" and Ethel Johnson Mills. In addition to his parents, Jessie was predeceased by his sister, Carol Mills Toler.
Jessie retired after 43 years of service at Radford Army Ammunition Plant. He was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church. Jessie enjoyed the sport of hunting and was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed the outdoors and the country life.
Jessie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patsy Stoots Mills; daughter, Angie Mills; brother-in-law, Jim Toler; special nephew, Richie and his wife, Donna Toler; and aunt, Eudell Kirby. He will also be sorely missed by his Fairview Church family and a several cousins.
A funeral service was conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Fairview United Methodist Church in Ivanhoe, by Martha Luper. Interment followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Flowers are appreciated and those who prefer may make memorial donations to Fairview United Methodist Church Building Fund, 345 Rakes Town Road, IVanhoe, VA 24350.
The family expresses their sincere gratitude to Dr. Heather Richardson and nurse Sue Willie.
Reese Funeral Home, Austinville, is caring for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at highlandfuneralservice.com
Published by SWVA Today on Nov. 7, 2020.